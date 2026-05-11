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WBSSC uploads images of OMR sheets of aspirants who appeared in 2016 school jobs exam

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court had ordered the termination of 25,752 employees in secondary and higher secondary schools over irregularities in the 2016 recruitment process.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 10:44 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 10:44 IST
India NewsEducationWest Bengal

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