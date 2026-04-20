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We can't have fishing inquiry, says Supreme Court on allegation of addition of voters in West Bengal

The West Bengal Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, and the votes will be counted on May 4.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 11:10 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 11:10 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtvotersEC

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