india west bengal

We did everything to acquire Swamiji's residence, not those who use his name in polls: Mamata

The Trinamool Congress supremo also said that it was her government and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) that worked a lot to stop Swamiji's ancestral house in Kolkata from being sold.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 17:05 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 17:05 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata Banerjee

