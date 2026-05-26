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West Bengal: 14 more arrested by NIA in gherao of judicial officers in Mothabari, total rises to 68

The NIA took over the investigation into the case following the direction of the Supreme Court.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtViolenceNIAArrestMaldagherao MLAgherao minister

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