West Bengal: 14 more arrested by NIA in gherao of judicial officers in Mothabari, total rises to 68

<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nia">NIA</a> arrested 14 more people in connection with the gherao of judicial officers ahead of the assembly elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal's</a> Malda district, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The arrests were made on Monday night following searches at multiple locations in Kaliachak and Mothabari areas of the district, they said.</p>.<p>With this, 68 people have been arrested in the case so far, they added.</p>.<p>According to investigators, those arrested had direct involvement in the alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/harassment">harassment</a> and confinement of judicial officers in Mothabari last month.</p>.<p>Seven judicial officers were held hostage inside the BDO office in Mothabari, and an eighth was confined inside a vehicle for about nine hours on April 1 after a large crowd, protesting the deletion of names from voters' lists, turned violent by blocking roads, vandalising vehicles and attacking police personnel, officials said.</p>.'Gherao' of judicial officers in Bengal: Supreme Court asks NIA to complete probe within two months.<p>These judicial officers were deputed for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision (SIR)</a> of electoral rolls. They were rescued by security forces late in the night, triggering a political furore in the state ahead of the assembly polls.</p>.<p>"The NIA is trying to identify others linked to the incident. Several crucial leads have emerged during questioning of those earlier arrested and scrutiny of CCTV footage, leading to a series of arrests over the past few weeks," a senior official said.</p>.<p>The NIA took over the investigation into the case following the direction of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a>.</p>.<p>Among those earlier arrested were ISF's Mothabari candidate Maulana Shahjahan Ali Qadri and ISF leader Golam Rabbani.</p>