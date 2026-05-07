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Who was Chandranath Rath, Suvendu Adhikari's PA shot dead by unknown gunmen?

The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress of 'targeted killing' following the latter's loss in the Assembly election.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 02:53 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 02:53 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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