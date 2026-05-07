Who was Chandranath Rath, Suvendu Adhikari's PA shot dead by unknown gunmen?

<p>West Bengal is on the boil yet again after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/tmc-workers-with-bjp-flags-and-scarves-trying-to-incite-unrest-in-bengal-sambit-patra-on-post-poll-violence-newsalert-3993305">BJP </a>leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-nandigram-rerun-in-bhabanipur-suvendu-adhikari-defeats-mamata-banerjee-by-over-15k-votes-3990988">Suvendu Adhikari</a>'s personal assistant <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/suvendu-adhikaris-aide-murdered-amid-post-poll-violence-in-west-bengal-3993709">Chandranath Rath</a> (41) was shot dead at midnight in Madhyamgram of the North 24 Parganas district. He was targeted by motorcycle-borne assailants who fired at close range at his moving car on Wednesday night. Rath was rushed to hospital with two bullets in his heart and abdomen but doctors declared him dead on arrival. </p><p>The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of "targeted killing" following the latter's loss in the Assembly election, with Adhikari vowing strict punishment for the accused.</p><p><strong>Who was Chandranath Rath?</strong></p><p>A former Indian Air Force officer, Rath and Adhikari go years back. The deceased was reportedly one of Adhikari's primary troubleshooters who handled sensitive assignments during the election campaigns. </p><p>Rath hailed from Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district and was part of Adhikari's official team in 2019 when the latter was a Minister in the Mamata Banerjee's government. In 2020, he followed Adhikari when he switched over to the BJP.</p>.Suvendu Adhikari's aide shot dead; BJP accuses TMC of 'targeted assassination', West Bengal on boil.<p>Rath's mother, Hasi Rath held a position in a local panchayat body in Purba Medinipur during the TMC years before shifting allegiance to the BJP along with Adhikari in 2020.</p><p>Over the years, he was assigned with major political operations, including coordinating organisational work, managing logistics and maintaining communication with party workers.</p><p>Those close to Rath described him as soft-spoken and low-profile who avoided public attention despite being part of Adhikari's inner circle for years. It was also speculated that he would be entrusted with a larger administrative responsibility if Adhikari was assigned a bigger role in the government, including the Chief Minister's post.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em> </p>