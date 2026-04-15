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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Amit Shah promises to recover money TMC 'stole' with interest

"Vote the BJP to power in Bengal, and we will recover each and every cent that TMC leaders have stolen from people, along with interest," Shah urged Bengal voters.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 10:39 IST
BJPAmit ShahWest BengalNarendra ModiTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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