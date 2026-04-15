<p>Kolkata: Union Home Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/will-prioritise-resolving-gorkha-issue-withdraw-cases-against-leaders-after-winning-bengal-amit-shah-3968506"> Amit Shah</a> on Wednesday pledged the BJP will recover every penny the TMC has "stolen from the people of Bengal through corruption", and said Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-calls-womens-quota-amendment-one-of-the-greatest-decisions-of-21st-century-3966780"> Narendra Modi</a> has no taint of graft charge even after two decades in the ruler's seat.</p><p>Addressing an election rally in Rajganj in the north Bengal district of Jalpaiguri, he said that while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's exit from power was a "certainty", the task of initiating the process would begin from the state's northern regions.</p><p>"Modi ruled Gujarat for 12 years and is at the helm in the Centre for another 12; yet no corruption charge, involving even a penny, could be levelled against him.</p><p>"Vote the BJP to power in Bengal, and we will recover each and every cent that TMC leaders have stolen from people, along with interest," Shah said.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | No man worth his salt can build Babri Masjid in Bengal: Amit Shah on Humayun Kabir's mosque plan.<p>The Union home minister said that once the BJP is in power, it will act against Trinamool leaders who "gobbled up Rs 300 crore by orchestrating the teachers' recruitment scam" and the Rs 100 crore that was "stolen" from the flood relief funds sanctioned by the Centre for North Bengal.</p><p>"North Bengal is known for three Ts -- Tea, Timber and Tourism. But Mamata Banerjee has added a fourth T -- tears of BJP workers who have suffered immeasurably in the hands of TMC goons," Shah said.</p><p>"Search and press the button next to lotus (BJP's poll symbol) on EVMs and the BJP will fulfil its task of searching for TMC goons and bringing them to justice," he said.</p><p>While announcing a host of North Bengal-centric development schemes which the BJP has also promised in its poll manifesto, Shah said the party will award land titles to tea garden workers, making them plot owners, after forming a government in the state.</p>