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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Battleground Bengal: Can TMC's women candidates blunt SIR deletions?

The TMC’s consistent focus on increasing women's representation has become a potent weapon to counter the Opposition, whom they claim just indulge in 'tokenism'.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 00:34 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 00:34 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCPanoramaWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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