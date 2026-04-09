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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP chief Nitin Nabin vows to rename places with 'antithetical' names in state

Nabin further said that Bangladeshi infiltrators posed a threat to women's security.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndia PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026nitin nabin

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