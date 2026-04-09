<p>BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday said that names of places not in line with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20bengal">West Bengal's</a> culture and ethos would be changed if the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>comes into power in the state. </p><p>While speaking in a rally at Chakulia in Uttar Dinajpur district, Nabin said that the names of places in the state, from Alipurduar to Islampur, which he claimed are "antithetical to West Bengal's culture", would not be allowed to remain under a BJP government.</p><p>Nabin further said that Bangladeshi infiltrators posed a threat to women's security, adding that voting for the BJP to form the government in Bengal would ensure that such people face the law and are sent back.</p><p>"After May 4, changes in your lives will be ushered in along with changes in the names of these places," he said.</p>.Humayun Kabir's video sparks political storm in West Bengal, TMC pushes for ED probe.<p>Further, Nabin said this election is a battle between the state's "tyrannical government, which signifies corruption, repression, lawlessness and 'mahajangalraj'", and the BJP, in which the people of the country have faith.</p><p>He urged people of the state to select a "double-engine" government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure all-round development of the state.</p><p>The leader said that the state which had a glorious past in the past in all fields, from education to industries, has been shrouded in darkness since the rule of the Congress, followed by the Left Front and currently the TMC.</p><p>He claimed that it is the time to turn the page of hardships and claimed that the BJP government will bring back the smile on the faces of the poorer sections, make women feel secure and provide job opportunities to the youth.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Cracking Mamata's loyal base: BJP ropes in protest figures, pledges higher payouts to woo women.<p>Nabin alleged that women are not safe under the present Mamata Banerjee government, citing incidents such as the R G Kar rape-murder case and the rape and murder of a college student at Kamduni in North 24 Parganas district.</p><p>"The demography of the state has changed, posing a challenge to the security of women," the BJP leader said.</p><p>"Will the people of the state affected by Bangladeshi infiltration not punish the TMC dispensation responsible for it through their votes?" he said.</p><p>Nabin said the time has come to ensure the security of women in West Bengal, urging people to bring about change in the state through their votes.</p><p>The BJP leader sought to assure the women of the state that a BJP government will give more financial assistance to them than what was being provided by the Mamata Banerjee dispensation, besides safety, security and respect.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Systematic exercise in mass disenfranchisement': CPI(M) writes to CEC as 90 lakh names deleted in SIR.<p>Further, Nabin said the police in West Bengal has been weakened by the ruling government and alleged that the TMC government is more interested in providing security to infiltrators than to the people of the state.</p><p>He assured that the youths in West Bengal will not have to migrate to other states for education and employment opportunities.</p><p>Nabin said the benefits of central welfare projects such as the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme or the PM Awas Yojana were denied to the people of West Bengal by the TMC government because "these did not display the photograph of Didi (Mamata Banerjee)".</p><p>The people of West Bengal will vote in the Assembly elections in two phases on Bengal will vote April 23 and 29, and the counting of votes is scheduled on May 4.</p>