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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP eyes breakthrough amid polarisation, anti-incumbency, SIR-altered arithmetic

Observers say the party's comparatively weaker booth-level structure remains a key challenge when pitted against the TMC's entrenched grassroots machinery.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 08:22 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 08:22 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsElections

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