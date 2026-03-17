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West Bengal: BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari against CM Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur after deletion of 47,000 voters

The TMC insiders said that the party might field a 'surprise candidate' against Adhikari in Nandigram.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 18:30 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 18:30 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeSuvendu Adhikari

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