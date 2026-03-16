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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari from Bhawanipur, Dilip Ghosh gets Kharagpur Sadar

CM Mamata Banerjee, who was defeated by Adhikari in 2021 from Nandigram, will have to face him again from her home turf.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 17:17 IST
BJPWest BengalSuvendu AdhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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