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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP names 13 more candidates

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 05:12 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 05:12 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian Politics

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