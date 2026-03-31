<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday announced the names of 13 more candidates for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal </a>assembly polls, including Soma Thakur from Bagda seat.</p>.<p>According to the list, Shyamal Hati will contest from Howrah Dakshin, Girija Shankar Roy from Natabari and Ashutosh Barma from Sitai.</p>.BJP has no moral right to seek votes: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>Uttam Kumar Banik will enter the fray from Magrahat Purba, Debangshu Panda from Falta, Debashish Dhar from Sonarpur Uttar and Ranjan Kumar Paul from Panchla.</p>.<p>Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. </p>