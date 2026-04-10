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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP's manifesto promises crackdown on infiltration, Rs 3,000 aid for women & unemployed youth

"Our BJP government in Bengal will move with zero tolerance towards infiltration in the state," he said.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 08:38 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 08:38 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahWest BengalIndian PoliticsElections

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