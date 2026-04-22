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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP’s north Bengal citadel, deleted names and battle for momentum

The opening round of the two-phase election covers 152 of the state's 294 seats – including all 54 in north Bengal’s eight districts and several in Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum and Hooghly.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 05:08 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 05:08 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsIndia PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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