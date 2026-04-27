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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Calcutta High Court urges EC to dispose of TMC complaint over police observer's meeting with BJP nominee

The TMC prayed for the removal of the said officer from the role of police observer in four assembly constituencies -- Magrahat Purba, Magrahat Paschim, Diamond Harbour and Falta.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 09:34 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 09:34 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCcalcutta high courtECWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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