<p>Kolkata: Chief Election Commissioner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gyanesh-kumar">Gyanesh Kumar </a>has asserted that the poll panel will "leave no stone unturned" to ensure free and fair elections in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>, laying out a detailed framework to curb malpractices and instil voter confidence.</p>.<p>In a message to the officials managing the elections in the state, Kumar on Monday said the Election Commission is committed to conducting elections that are "free of fear, violence, intimidation and inducements", underscoring a zero-tolerance approach towards electoral malpractices.</p>.<p>The CEC also stressed that no government functionary should influence the electoral process.</p>.<p>"No employee of the state government, local bodies or autonomous bodies would be allowed to influence the electoral process in any manner," Kumar said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Civic police should be inside barracks before polls, orders EC.<p>Calling upon voters to participate in the polls actively, he urged every elector in the state to cast their vote without fear.</p>.<p>"Every elector of West Bengal should exercise his or her vote fearlessly," he said.</p>.<p>Invoking a broader democratic spirit, Kumar described the elections as a celebration of democracy.</p>.<p>"Chunav ka parv, West Bengal ka garv," he remarked.</p>.<p>The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.</p>