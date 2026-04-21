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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | CEC Gyanesh Kumar promises fear-free, transparent polls

The CEC also stressed that no government functionary should influence the electoral process.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 04:48 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 04:48 IST
Indian PoliticsElection CommissionGyanesh KumarWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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