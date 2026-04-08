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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Mamata marches to file nomination for Bhabanipur seat amid show of strength

With folded hands and her trademark smile, Banerjee greeted party workers and supporters.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 07:00 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 07:00 IST
India NewsWest BengalElectionsMamata Banerjee

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