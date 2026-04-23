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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | May 4 will be TMC's expiry date, bumper voter turnout signals regime change: PM Modi

Holding the Mamata Banerjee dispensation responsible for making 'false promises and betraying people', the Prime Minister listed out a set of "broken promises" made by the state's ruling party.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 12:00 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 12:00 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTMC

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