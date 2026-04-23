West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | May 4 will be TMC's expiry date, bumper voter turnout signals regime change: PM Modi

<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Thursday said that May 4, when votes will be counted, would mark the "expiry" of the "TMC's 15-year-old syndicate system and maha jungle raj" in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/1">West Bengal</a>.</p>.<p>Addressing a gathering at the South 24 Pargana district's Kakdwip stadium under the Mathurapur assembly constituency, Modi claimed that the massive poll turnout in the state indicated that the TMC's regime of 'bhoy' (fear) was "surely getting defeated" by the 'bharosa' (trust) the BJP has promised.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister said, "There's not one sector in Bengal where work gets done without bribes, where TMC syndicates and their middlemen don't take cut money. That 15-year-old syndicate system and the 'maha jungle raj' of TMC have reached their expiry date, which is May 4."</p>.<p>Holding the Mamata Banerjee dispensation responsible for making "false promises and betraying people", Modi listed out a set of "broken promises" made by the state's ruling party.</p>.<p>He said, "Construction of a bridge to connect the mainland with the Sagar Island, where the Gangasagar Mela is held, is yet to take off, and people still have to rely on ferries."</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC will be punished in polls for 'betraying' women: PM Modi.<p>"Similarly, the Ghatal Master plan to curb floods is a non-starter, and the district-based food parks and projects to tackle river bank erosion are yet to see the light of the day."</p>.<p>PM Modi also alleged that the TMC "not only stops the implementation of central projects, it also gobbles up the Centre's money meant for development projects".</p>.<p>"This can only be stopped once you have a BJP CM in the state," he said.</p>.<p>Modi accused the TMC of "collaborating with the Congress" to derail his government's bid to implement 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures in 2029 in the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister also announced special financial assistance to the fisherfolk of the sea-bordering region of South Bengal, with a focus on production and export of fish, once the BJP comes to power in Bengal.</p>.<p>"The BJP has decided to pursue a zero-tolerance policy for infiltrators who are eating into the country's local resources and endangering the country's security," he added.</p>.<p>Modi alleged, "They are sneaking into the country also by sea routes in this region and receiving the TMC's patronage in settling."</p>