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West Bengal assembly elections 2026 | ‘Modishree’, ‘Joy Bangla’ desserts flavour result-day anticipation

Confectioners across the West Bengal capital are now ready for brisk business, dishing out desserts that fit the occasion.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 12:24 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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