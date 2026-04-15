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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Murshidabad turns into battle for identity, voter rights amid SIR row

In Murshidabad, where politics has long spun around religion, migration and identity, the election has become a battle between a name and a blank space.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 06:49 IST
India NewsWest Bengalspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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