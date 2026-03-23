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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Nitin Nabin to review BJP's poll preparations, hold strategic meetings

During his visit, the BJP chief will hold a series of high-level strategic meetings aimed at fortifying the party's digital, social and grassroots outreach, it said.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026nitin nabin

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