<p>New Delhi: BJP national president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a> will embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal on Tuesday to review the party's preparedness for the upcoming assembly polls in the TMC-ruled state.</p>.<p>During his visit, Nabin will preside over a series of "high-level strategic meetings" with the state unit leaders to fortify the party's digital, social and grassroots outreach.</p>.<p>"BJP national president Nitin Nabin will embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal tomorrow (Tuesday) to personally review election preparations," the party said.</p>.<p>During his visit, the BJP chief will hold a series of high-level strategic meetings aimed at fortifying the party's digital, social and grassroots outreach, it said.</p>.<p>"He will engage with core teams and ignite a renewed sense of mission among the dedicated party cadre," it added.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Demographic shift may alter poll math; BJP win must for Hindus to remain majority: Sukanta Majumdar.<p>The BJP said Nabin will start his "marathon sessions" with a meeting with the party's Howrah and Hooghly zone leaders and workers in Kolkata on Monday.</p>.<p>"After this, he will review the party's state IT and call centre teams for strengthening the digital backbone of the campaign, followed by a meeting with state social media as well as media and narrative teams to streamline the party's communication and counter-narrative strategies," the party said.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the BJP said, Nabin will offer prayers at Maa Dakshineshwar Kali Temple to seek blessings for the state's prosperity.</p>.<p>"He will then meet the state BJP election management team for a granular review of booth-level readiness and election logistics at the party's state office in Salt Lake, Kolkata," the party said.</p>.<p>Nabin will also interact with various wings of the party's state unit, including Mahila Morcha, Yuva Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha, OBC Morcha and religious bodies, the BJP said.</p>.<p>Later on Wednesday, the BJP chief will hold "strategic discussions" with senior leaders at the state office, the party said.</p>