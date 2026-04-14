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Assembly Elections 2026 | No man worth his salt can build Babri Masjid in Bengal: Amit Shah on Humayun Kabir's mosque plan

Shah alleged that Kabir was 'taking cues' from the Trinamool supremo for the proposed construction of his pet project.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 15:08 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 15:08 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCMamata BanerjeeBabri MasjidHumayunWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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