<p>The oath-taking ceremony of the new government following the assembly polls in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-assembly-polls-2026">West Bengal</a> will be held on Saturday, May 9. This announcement came after<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/bjps-five-brahmastra-helped-it-breach-tmc-fortress-in-west-bengal-3992187"> BJP saw a landslide victory</a> in the state with 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress.</p><p>West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said that the swearing-in ceremony take place at Brigade Parade Ground in central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata </a>from 10 am. “The new BJP government will take oath on May 9 at 10 am,” he said.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | A defiant Mamata says won't quit CM post, everything's written in Constitution, says BJP.<p>The<a href="https://results.eci.gov.in/ResultAcByeMay2026/index.htm"> Election Commission (EC)</a> issued a notification for the constitution of a new assembly in West Bengal. A senior EC official told <em>PTI</em> the issuance of the notification on Tuesday is a key constitutional step after the declaration of the assembly poll results.</p><p>"With this, the process of constituting the new assembly in West Bengal is complete from the commission's end. It enables the next steps in government formation as per laid-down procedures," the official said.</p>