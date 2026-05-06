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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Oath-taking ceremony of new BJP govt to be held on May 9

“The new BJP government will take oath on May 9 at 10 am,” West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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