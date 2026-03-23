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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Oppn attacks Owaisi–Humayun Kabir poll tie-up; says it may split votes

AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi has tied up with Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) for the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly polls.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:04 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:04 IST
India NewsAsaduddin OwaisiWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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