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West Bengal assembly elections 2026 | Over 72% voting recorded till 3 pm in repolls across 15 booths

Magrahat Paschim registered 72.50 per cent voter turnout, while in Diamond Harbour, it was 72.36 per cent.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 12:08 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 12:08 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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