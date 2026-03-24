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RG Kar victim mother fancying BJP ticket won't sway my justice demand for 'Abhaya', says CPI(M) leader Dipsita Dhar

The BJP has, so far, neither confirmed nor declined her candidacy.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 07:27 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 07:27 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Elections

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