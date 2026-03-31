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SIR deletions, communal undercurrents shape poll battle in Murshidabad's violence-hit seats

Houses were set ablaze, while reports of the mob cutting off the water supply to prevent fires from being extinguished also poured in.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 06:41 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 06:41 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMurshidabad

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