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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | SIR hits TMC bastions, jolts BJP's Matua belt

For the BJP, the bigger concern lies in the Matua refugee belt, where community leaders claim nearly 70 per cent of Matua families have been touched by the SIR exercise.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 04:27 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 04:27 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsElectionsTMCMamata Banerjeespecial intensive revision

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