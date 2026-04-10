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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Supreme Court to hear plea on EC freezing electoral rolls

The poll panel has frozen and finalised the electoral rolls on April 9 for the assembly seats which are going to polls in the first stage.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:42 IST
West BengalSupreme CourtElection Commissionspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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