<p>Kolkata: The ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">TMC </a>on Saturday announced election committees for 29 assembly constituencies in six districts.</p>.<p>In Purba Medinipur, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-poll-vault-roll-dice-play-elections-3955534">election </a>committees were announced for Panskura Purba, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal and Haldia constituencies.</p>.<p>The party named committees for Haroa, Minakhan, Sandeshkhali, Basirhat Dakshin, Basirhat Uttar and Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas.</p>.TMC takes massive lead in Bengal assembly bypolls, eyes clean sweep.<p>Election committees were also formed for Habibpur, Gazole, Harischandrapur, Ratua, Manikchak, Maldaha, Englishbazar, Mothabari and Sujapur in Malda district.</p>.<p>The TMC also formed election committees for Shibpur in Howrah, and Bandwan, Balarampur, Baghmundi, Joypur, Manbazar, Kashipur, Para and Raghunathpur in Purulia.</p>.<p>West Bengal will vote in two phases, on April 23 and 29. The votes will be counted on May 4. </p>