Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC announces election committees for 29 seats

West Bengal will vote in two phases, on April 23 and 29. The votes will be counted on May 4.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 07:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 April 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMC

Follow us on :

Follow Us