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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | TMC fields ex-aide Pabitra Kar against Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

The TMC supremo and her heir apparent announced the list of the party’s candidates for 291 of the 294 assembly constituencies in the state.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 21:26 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 21:26 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata BanerjeeSuvendu Adhikari

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