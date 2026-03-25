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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Today voting rights being snatched, next they will take away citizenship: Mamata targets BJP, EC

Mamata alleged the BJP-led Centre and the EC were 'snatching voting rights' and warned the next step could be attempts to snatch away citizenship by imposing NRC.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsECWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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