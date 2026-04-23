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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Voter turnout figures so far make me certain that BJP set for landslide victory: Modi

He claimed the BJP has achieved decisive victories whenever people turned up to vote in overwhelming numbers.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsWest Bengal News

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