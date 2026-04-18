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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Voting for any party other than TMC means vote for BJP: Abhishek Banerjee

Banerjee claimed that the Congress, Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir and central agencies were the "three agencies of the BJP" that were active in the region.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsTMCAbhishek BanerjeeWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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