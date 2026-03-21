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West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | Won’t allow BJP to snatch voting rights, will fight till end, says Mamata Banerjee

Her remarks came amid an intensifying political row over the electoral roll scrutiny exercise.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 05:55 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 05:55 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata Banerjee

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