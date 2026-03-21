<p>Ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal, CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> accused the BJP-led Central governement of attempting to "snatch away the voting rights" of people through the ongoing revision of electoral rolls.</p><p>"We will not allow Modi ji and the BJP to take away your voting rights. We will fight till the end to protect democracy and the rights of every citizen," Banerjee said addressing thousands of worshippers after Eid prayers at Kolkata's Red Road.</p><p>"Those who are targeting Bengal and trying to divide people should go to hell," she added, drawing loud cheers from the gathering.</p>.At 28, TMC recasts identity politics as West Bengal heads into high-stakes poll year.<p>The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo alleged that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls was part of a broader attempt to influence the electoral process in the state. Her remarks came amid an intensifying political row over the electoral roll scrutiny exercise.</p><p>"Bengal believes in unity. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians - everyone lives together here. We will not allow anyone to break this social fabric," she said.</p>