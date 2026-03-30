Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

West Bengal assembly elections | BJP changes tack in run-up to polls

In the run-up to the 2026 elections, the BJP seems to have learnt from its mistakes and modified its approach.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 00:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 00:03 IST
BJPWest BengalTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us