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West Bengal assembly elections: BJP to bet on women welfare, youth

With key Assembly elections approaching, the BJP is likely to announce monetary benefits for women in West Bengal and Assam.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 23:15 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 23:15 IST
BJPWest BengalWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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