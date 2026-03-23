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West Bengal assembly elections: Cash, liquor, drugs worth Rs 181 cr seized as model code of conduct kicks in

Extensive drives are also underway to remove unauthorised political advertisements.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 10:55 IST
West BengalKolkataWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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