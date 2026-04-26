<p>Kolkata: The Election Commission on Sunday ordered a probe after a video purportedly showing bike-borne men intimidating locals in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency ahead of the second phase of polls in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-assembly-elections-2026-ec-orders-suspension-of-5-police-officers-in-bengal-for-serious-misconduct-during-polls-3980457"> West Bengal </a>surfaced on social media, a senior official said.</p><p>Soon after the matter came to light, the poll panel lodged a formal complaint at the Diamond Harbour police station. Officials said a case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.</p><p>"The Election Commission is addressing the matter so that these threats get curbed by today," the official told PTI.</p>.Citizenship or Deletion? The Matua crisis before West Bengal polls 2026.<p>Campaigning for the second phase of the Assembly polls on April 29 will end on Monday evening.</p><p>Police said the case was registered at the Diamond Harbour police station on Sunday under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) dealing with criminal intimidation and unlawful acts.</p><p>This came days after the state government, acting on a directive from the poll panel, suspended five officers posted in the Diamond Harbour police district and initiated disciplinary proceedings against them for alleged "serious misconduct" and failure to maintain neutrality.</p>