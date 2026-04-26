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West Bengal assembly elections | EC orders probe after alleged voter intimidation video surfaces from Diamond Harbour

A video purportedly shows bike-borne men intimidating locals in the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 09:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCIndia PoliticsElection CommissionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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