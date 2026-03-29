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West Bengal assembly elections: EC releases third supplementary voter list

The poll panel, however, did not provide details on the total number of deletions or inclusions in the third list.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:02 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 19:02 IST
West Bengalspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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