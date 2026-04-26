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West Bengal assembly elections | Poll promises mean little to 'tiger widows' of Sundarban

Life in Sundarban is hard. With limited livelihood options, many are forced to go to the creeks next to the tiger territory without any permit and get killed.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 10:51 IST
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The Vidhyadhari river in Sundarban.

The Vidhyadhari river in Sundarban.

DH Photo

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Published 26 April 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCTrinamool CongressSundarbansWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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