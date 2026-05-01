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West Bengal assembly elections | Post-poll violence reported in 3 districts; probe launched

Violence was reported in Murshidabad, Malda and North 24 Parganas districts and workers of both BJP and TMC sustained injuries.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalTMCWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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