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West Bengal assembly elections: Roll revision leaves both voters and vote-seekers in uncertainty

If uncertainties over their voting rights continue beyond April 6, TMC's three candidates will not be able to contest.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 21:55 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 21:55 IST
BJPWest BengalTMCspecial intensive revisionWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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