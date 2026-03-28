<p>Kolkata: Sahina Mumtaz Begum has been a member of the West Bengal Assembly since 2021, and her party — the Trinamool Congress (TMC) — has once again declared her its candidate from her home constituency of Naoda in Murshidabad.</p>.<p>However, even as Mamata Banerjee’s heir apparent and the ruling party’s "Numero Due", Abhishek Banerjee, is likely to hold a rally in her support soon, she remains worried — not over her prospects but because four-time MLA Nasiruddin Shah's daughter-in-law is still not sure whether she will be able to contest the elections.</p>.<p>The list the Election Commission (EC) published on February 28 after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls had her as a voter, but with an “under adjudication” tag, which meant that judicial officers would assess her right to vote. It was unchanged even in the first supplementary list, published on March 23.</p>.<p>Similar uncertainties loom over the candidature of Golam Rabbani and Fayezul Haque, the TMC’s bets in Goalpokhar and Hansan, respectively.</p>.<p>If uncertainties over their voting rights continue beyond April 6, the last day of filing nominations for the first phase of polling on April 23, Sahina, Rabbani, and Haque will not be able to contest.</p>.<p>Kalita Maji's name was also “under adjudication” in the electoral roll published on February 28. She had been summoned to the hearing during the revision as she had seven siblings — a “logical discrepancy” according to the EC's parameters.</p>.<p>The BJP, however, declared her the party’s candidate from Aushgram in Purba Bardhaman. The March 23 list restored her voter status.</p>.<p>Shahidullah Munshi, a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court and the chairman of the West Bengal Auqaf Board, as well as his wife and elder son were “under adjudication” in the February 28 list. The March 23 supplementary list showed his wife and son still “under adjudication”, while Munshi's name was struck off. He said he would soon move the appellate tribunal against this.</p>.<p>Around 63.66 lakh names, around 8.3% of the state's electorate, had been deleted since the SIR process began in November 2025, bringing down the size of the electorate to just over 7.04 crore.</p>.<p>However, over 60.06 lakh of these 7.04 crore voters were placed “under adjudication”. After nearly half of those cases had been adjudicated, the EC on March 23 published the first supplementary list, but did not officially make public how many regained legitimate voter status.</p>.<p>EC sources in Kolkata, however, said over 36 lakh “under adjudication” cases had been adjudicated so far, with nearly 40% names being deleted. The number of deletions thus crossed the 78-lakh mark. The EC is likely to publish the second supplementary list soon.</p>