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West Bengal Assembly Elections | Voters allege intimidation by TMC in Murshidabad; EC seeks report

The voters have alleged that members linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress threatened them and prevented them from reaching polling booths.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 05:46 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 05:46 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCTrinamool CongressMurshidabadWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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