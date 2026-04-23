West Bengal Assembly Elections | Voters allege intimidation by TMC in Murshidabad; EC seeks report

<p>Several voters have alleged that they were prevented from casting their votes in Murshidabad district's Domkal during the first phase of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-polling-begins-for-152-assembly-seats-in-first-phase-3977692">West Bengal assembly elections </a>on Thursday. The voters have alleged that members linked to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) threatened and intimidated them, with some claiming they were warned of assault if they attempted to reach polling booths. </p><p>They even claimed that armed miscreants are stationed in the Raipur village, under the Domkal assembly constituency, to prevent from voters from reaching the polling stations.</p><p>The TMC has not responded to the allegations. </p><p>Taking note of the situation, the Election Commission has sought a report from officials.</p><p>Despite heavy security presence in the state, the voters alleged that the local police and central forces were absent in the area early in the morning. </p>.'Participate in this festival of democracy': PM Modi appeals citizens of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal to vote in Assembly polls.<p>However, the situation improved later in the day after a large police contingent, along with central forces, reached the area and subsequently escorted the voters to polling booths under security cover.</p><p>Reports of physical altercation also emerged from Murshidabad as TMC workers and members of Humayun Kabir's Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AUJP) clashed amidst the voting. Kabir was reportedly visiting the area after a crude bomb was hurled yesterday.</p>