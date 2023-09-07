West Bengal assembly passes resolution to observe Bengali new year, Poila Baisakh, as Bengal Day

Reacting to Leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari's comment that the resolution will not receive the Governor CV Ananda Bose's assent, the feisty TMC boss said, "If the governor doesn't give his nod to this resolution of observing state day on Poila Baisakh, we will still observe it."

The BJP legislative party, which participated in the discussion, opposed the resolution, terming it as an 'attempt to distort history'.