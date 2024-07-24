West Bengal Assembly passes resolution to scrap NEET

Speaking in favour of the resolution, state Education Minister Bratya Basu said, "I have got to know from the media that question papers were leaked for Rs 30-40 lakh. The future of 24 lakh children in the country is being ruined. Leave this test to us. We can conduct it in a transparent manner."

Basu said the date for announcing the results of the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) was rescheduled to June 4, the day when the results of the Lok Sabha elections were declared.