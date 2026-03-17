<p>New Delhi: The BJP on Monday released its first list of 144 candidates for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-india">West Bengal</a> Assembly elections, fielding Suvendu Adhikari from Bhawanipur, state-unit president Dilip Ghosh from Kharagpur Sadar, and former Rajya Sabha member Swapan Das Gupta from Rashbehari in South Kolkata.</p>.<p>To counter Mamata Banerjee’s push to name from entertainment-industry bigwigs as TMC candidates, the BJP has fielded former cricketer Ashok Dinda from Moyna, actor-politician Rudranil Ghosh from Shibpur, and fashion designer Agnimitra Paul from Asansol Dakshin. </p>.<p>The party has fielded Biman Mahto from Salboni, Sumita Sinha from Kanthi Uttar, Biman Ghosh from Pursurah in the Hooghly district, and Madhavi Mahalder from Kultali in South 24 Parganas.</p>.BJP fields Suvendu Adhikari in Bengal; George Kurian, Muraleedharan get tickets in Kerala.<p>Anima Datta has been fielded from Palashipara, Lakshikant Sahu from Jhargram, and former reporter Santu Pan from Tarkeshwar. </p>.<p>Banerjee, who was defeated by Adhikari in 2021 from Nandigram, will have to face him again on her home turf. </p>.<p>Elections to the 294 seats in the West Bengal Assembly will take place in two phases — on April 23 and April 29. Counting will take place on May 4.</p>.<p>The BJP, which is currently the principal Opposition party in the state, won 77 seats in 2021, managing to push its vote share to above 38 per cent.</p>.<p>The TMC, which has ruled the state for three consecutive terms, won 215 seats. </p>