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West Bengal Assembly polls: Actor, ex-cricketer Ashok Dinda on BJP list of 144 candidates

Elections to the 294 seats in the West Bengal Assembly will take place in two phases — on April 23 and April 29. Counting will take place on May 4.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 00:21 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 00:21 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian Politics

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