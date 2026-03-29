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West Bengal Assembly polls: Congress releases first list of 284 candidates

Sources said names for ten remaining seats will be announced soon for the elections that will be held in two phases.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsCongressWest BengalAdhir Ranjan ChowdhuryAssembly elections

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