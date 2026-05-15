West Bengal beats Tripura in registering highest-ever voter turnout in any assembly poll

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-india">West Bengal</a> has surpassed Tripura by registering the highest-ever voter turnout in an assembly election since Independence, latest data shared by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> shows.</p>.<p>At 93.61 per cent voter participation in the 2013 assembly polls, Tripura so far held the distinction of recording the highest turnout in a state poll.</p>.<p>But according to the latest EC data as made available on Thursday, West Bengal has recorded a turnout of 93.71 per cent.</p>.<p>Tripura, Nagaland, and Manipur have been witnessing high voter turnouts of 90 per cent and above in assembly polls over the years.</p>.Assembly Elections 2026 | West Bengal, Tamil Nadu polls register highest turnout since Independence .<p>On May 1, West Bengal surpassed Nagaland and Manipur by registering a 92.67 per cent provisional turnout, the state's highest since Independence, in the April assembly polls.</p>.<p>West Bengal's previous highest voter turnout of 84.72 per cent was recorded in the 2013 elections.</p>.<p>Tripura recorded a 93.61 per cent turnout in the 2013 polls.</p>.<p>On April 9, Assam and Puducherry surpassed their highest-ever poll participation by recording a voter turnout of 85.38 per cent and 89.83 per cent, respectively.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 84.69 per cent, bettering its previous highest poll participation of 78.29 per cent in 2011.</p>.<p>In the state, women's participation was 85.76 per cent against men's 83.57 per cent.</p>.<p>In West Bengal, 92.69 per cent of women voters turned up at the polling stations in the first phase, compared to 90.92 per cent of men.</p>.<p>Tamil Nadu, where all the 234 seats went to polls on April 23, has 5.73 crore voters.</p>.<p>West Bengal, where polling was held in two phases, has 3.6 crore voters.</p>