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West Bengal beats Tripura in registering highest-ever voter turnout in any assembly poll

Tripura, Nagaland, and Manipur have been witnessing high voter turnouts of 90% and above in assembly polls over the years.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 13:18 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 13:18 IST
India NewsWest BengalTripuraElection Commissionvoter turnout

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